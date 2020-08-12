Lockdown level 2: Zweli Mkhize on 'easing restrictions'

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has hinted that South Africans can expect good news this week as his team is preparing to make recommendations to the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) around the easing of lockdown restrictions.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that the Forum of South African Directors-General (Fosad) recommended to the NCCC that SA be moved to lockdown level 2 as early as this week.

According to sources who attended the forum meeting, the recommendation was presented at the NCCC meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking on SABC, Mkhize said in the past few weeks SA has seen a drastic decrease in the number of Covid-19 infections.