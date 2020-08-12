Ramaphosa orders disciplinary action against Public Service Commission DG

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that he had placed Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana, the director-general of the Public Service Commission (PSC), on precautionary suspension.

Ramaphosa said he has also delegated public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu to initiate disciplinary processes against Mamphiswana.

Ramaphosa informed Mamphiswana last Thursday that the suspension, with full pay, takes effect immediately. He said the suspension did not in any way constitute a judgment on his part.

On February 27 this year, Ramaphosa delegated Mchunu to investigate if there was any improper conduct during the filling of a vacancy within the department.

It is alleged Mamphiswana influenced the appointment of Boitumelo Mogwe to the position of chief director of professional ethics.

A report on the investigation, which was presented to Ramaphosa, recommended that he institute formal disciplinary action against Mamphiswana.

The president subsequently advised Mamphiswana of his intention to place him on precautionary suspension.

Following written representations by Mamphiswana, Ramaphosa decided to proceed with the precautionary suspension.

The president said he had also delegated Mchunu to deal with all matters pertaining to the disciplinary hearing and its outcome, including – in the event of a guilty finding at the hearing – the implementation of the sanction pronounced by the chairperson at the hearing.

