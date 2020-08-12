Politics

Ramaphosa orders disciplinary action against Public Service Commission DG

12 August 2020 - 19:52 By ERNEST MABUZA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Public Service Commission director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana on suspension.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Public Service Commission director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana on suspension.
Image: Facebook/Dovhani Mamphiswana

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that he had placed Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana, the director-general of the Public Service Commission (PSC), on precautionary suspension.

Ramaphosa said he has also delegated public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu to initiate disciplinary processes against Mamphiswana.

Ramaphosa informed Mamphiswana last Thursday that the suspension, with full pay, takes effect immediately. He said the suspension did not in any way constitute a judgment on his part.

On February 27 this year, Ramaphosa delegated Mchunu to investigate if there was any improper conduct during the filling of a vacancy within the department.

It is alleged Mamphiswana influenced the appointment of Boitumelo Mogwe to the position of chief director of professional ethics.

A report on the investigation, which was presented to Ramaphosa, recommended that he institute formal disciplinary action against Mamphiswana.

The president subsequently advised Mamphiswana of his intention to place him on precautionary suspension.

Following written representations by Mamphiswana, Ramaphosa decided to proceed with the precautionary suspension.

The president said he had also delegated Mchunu to deal with all matters pertaining to the disciplinary hearing and its outcome, including – in the event of a guilty finding at the hearing – the implementation of the sanction pronounced by the chairperson at the hearing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tell me why I shouldn't suspend you: Ramaphosa to Public Service Commission DG

Dovhani Mamphiswana is accused of influencing the appointment of Boitumelo Mogwe to the position of chief director of professional ethics at the PSC.
Politics
1 week ago

Corruption case opened against top officials at Public Service Commission

PSC director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana allegedly influenced the appointment of Boitumelo Mogwe as chief director of professional ethics, according ...
News
4 weeks ago

Public works CFO appointment irregular‚ says PSC

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has found that the appointment of the CFO of the department of public works - which is responsible for a ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Thandi Modise 'being unfair and siding with DA' over Mkhwebane, court hears Politics
  2. Ramaphosa orders disciplinary action against Public Service Commission DG Politics
  3. WATCH | Mangosuthu Buthelezi using time in isolation to catch up on reading - ... Politics
  4. Lockdown level 2: Zweli Mkhize on 'easing restrictions' Politics
  5. Judge Zondo 'not happy' with Pravin Gordhan's no-show at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X