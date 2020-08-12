Politics

WATCH LIVE | Public protector wants parliament to suspend motion calling for her removal

12 August 2020 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to interdict parliament from considering a motion calling for her removal from office.

The matter will be heard in the high court in Cape Town in two parts.

In part A, which will be heard on Wednesday, Mkhwebane is seeking an interim interdict to suspend the removal process, pending a judicial review of the decision by the speaker of the National Assembly to accept the motion for her removal and the lawfulness of the new rules.

TimesLIVE

It's Mkhwebane vs parliament in court as fight over removal from office heats up

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to interdict Parliament from considering a motion calling for her removal from office.
News
5 hours ago

Public protector investigates slew of complaints related to Covid-19

The public protector says her office has been inundated with Covid-19 related complaints about alleged misconduct and service delivery failures
News
1 week ago

SCA dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to challenge Estina report court finding

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed, with costs, an application for leave to appeal by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the controversial ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Judge Zondo 'not happy' with Pravin Gordhan's no-show at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | State capture: spotlight on corruption allegations at Prasa Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Public protector wants parliament to suspend motion calling for ... Politics
  4. Communications ministry clears the air on image of old man 'kneeling' before ... Politics
  5. WATCH | No CV? No problem! - Des van Rooyen grilled over hiring Gupta-linked ... Politics

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X