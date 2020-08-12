WATCH LIVE | Public protector wants parliament to suspend motion calling for her removal

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to interdict parliament from considering a motion calling for her removal from office.

The matter will be heard in the high court in Cape Town in two parts.

In part A, which will be heard on Wednesday, Mkhwebane is seeking an interim interdict to suspend the removal process, pending a judicial review of the decision by the speaker of the National Assembly to accept the motion for her removal and the lawfulness of the new rules.

TimesLIVE