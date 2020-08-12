WATCH LIVE | State capture: spotlight on corruption allegations at Prasa
12 August 2020 - 10:28
The state capture inquiry is expected to continue on Wednesday.
The inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Ray Zondo, said in a statement that attorney Madimpe Mogashoa would give evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).
On Tuesday, the inquiry heard testimony from former finance minister Des van Rooyen, who requested that the inquiry expand its terms of reference to look into the influence of “white monopoly capital” in the country.