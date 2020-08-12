Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: spotlight on corruption allegations at Prasa

12 August 2020 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry is expected to continue on Wednesday.

The inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Ray Zondo, said in a statement that attorney Madimpe Mogashoa would give evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

On Tuesday, the inquiry heard testimony from former finance minister Des van Rooyen, who requested that the inquiry expand its terms of reference to look into the influence of “white monopoly capital” in the country.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Des van Rooyen slams 'white monopoly capital' at Zondo inquiry

Des van Rooyen, the minister with the shortest stint at the National Treasury, opened his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday with a ...
Politics
19 hours ago

‘The Guptas didn’t appoint me.’ If you say so, Weekend Special

Butter wouldn’t melt in the mouth of former finance minister Des van Rooyen, who told the state capture inquiry how concerned he was about nepotism ...
Politics
6 hours ago

‘I’m going to deny everything’: Judge tells Zondo she did nothing wrong at Prasa

After five months of obdurate silence and four postponement requests, judge Nana Makhubele finally testified at the state capture commission this ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Judge Zondo 'not happy' with Pravin Gordhan's no-show at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | State capture: spotlight on corruption allegations at Prasa Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Public protector wants parliament to suspend motion calling for ... Politics
  4. Communications ministry clears the air on image of old man 'kneeling' before ... Politics
  5. WATCH | No CV? No problem! - Des van Rooyen grilled over hiring Gupta-linked ... Politics

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X