WATCH | Mangosuthu Buthelezi using time in isolation to catch up on reading - and sing hymns

12 August 2020 - 13:39 By Zimasa Matiwane
Covid-positive Mangosuthu Buthelezi is in high spirits, resting and catching up on reading during self-isolation. A video showing him singing a hymn was posted on social media.
Image: Esa Alexander

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi remains asymptomatic and is using his time in self-isolation to catch up on reading and rest.

Four days after receiving a Covid-19 positive result, IFP founder and former leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi is in good spirits, family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

The 91-year-old went for a Covid-19 test after being notified that he had come into contact with a confirmed positive case and he received his results on Saturday.

“He is doing quite well, we are satisfied with his progress. He is relaxing but he is also spending this time to read because he loves reading,” said Bhekuyise.

On Sunday Buthelezi appeared in videos posted on social media where he used his humour to assure South Africans that he is well, even singing a church hymn.

“The videos of him were just a way to show people that he is well. He likes joking so he was joking there as well, but most importantly to also show that there may be a virus in his system but he is not sick,” said Bhekuyise.

He added that the IFP founder was being monitoring for Covid-19 symptoms twice a day.

Bhekuyise thanked South Africans for their well-wishes.

