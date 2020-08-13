'Don't lift bans on alcohol and tobacco': ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has reiterated the league's opposition to the lifting of the ban on alcohol and cigarettes sales as pressure mounts on President Cyril Ramaphosa to open the economy.

Dlamini told TimesLIVE that the league had not changed its position on the matter and it stood by a submission the organisation made to the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) in May.

“We don’t support that (the reopening of alcohol and tobacco sales), we have even made a submission to that effect. We know how this virus operates now, we are in the peak now and another peak could follow. So our position remains that we will not support the lifting of the ban on alcohol and cigarettes,” Dlamini said.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation in the coming days about whether the government will relax some of the national lockdown regulations.

On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported that a forum of directors-general had recommended to the NCCC that the government lift the bans on the sale of alcohol and tobacco, which has contributed to huge job losses as well as a dramatic reduction in tax revenue to which the two industries contribute.