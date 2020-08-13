Gauteng promises to name every company that scored Covid-19 tenders
Gauteng premier David Makhura has promised to name every company that scored from Covid-19 tenders.
This is in addition to his announcement last week that the State Security Agency would conduct lifestyle audits on all members of his provincial cabinet — and comes amid allegations of tender irregularities at the provincial department of health.
Makhura made the commitment during this week’s command council update on Thursday.
“In terms of the proclamation signed by the president, the scope of the investigations by the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] includes all Covid-19 procurement. This means all projects including infrastructure and food relief are being investigated,” he said.
“In keeping with our commitment to transparency and accountability, we will publish a list of companies that were appointed to provide goods and services in support of our response to our Covid-19 pandemic.”
Meanwhile, Makhura said that as of Wednesday night, Gauteng had recorded 194,685 Covid-19 cases, which accounts for 34% of the country’s infections.
Makhura said the continued decrease in the number of new positive cases per week and a significant increase in recoveries was an indication that Gauteng was making good progress in the fight against the pandemic.
“It is not yet time for us to let our guard down given the good progress we are making. There is still a large number of people who are vulnerable to being infected. We are concerned about the 40-89 age group and people with comorbidities, who make up the majority of the mortality rate. Our primary focus remains saving as many lives as possible.
“The decrease in the number of patients admitted in our hospitals is a welcome relief to our health system and an indication that our efforts to save lives are bearing positive results.”
SA had 568,919 confirmed cases, 432,029 recoveries, and 11,010 deaths as of Wednesday night.
Makhura said according to predictions of the team of experts working with the government, Gauteng could handle a new surge under the conditions of level 3 and closed schools.
“Non-pharmaceutical interventions need to continue nonetheless,” he added.
Part of the panel that presented the data on Thursday was Gillian Maree, who gave a presentation on the adherence of lockdown measures by the public.
Using night light technology to see human activity, Maree said the data showed there was a lot of dimming of lights in households, particularly during the early stages of level 5 lockdown.
“Adherence to lockdown conditions in level 5 was high, but movement has increased with lower lockdown levels. Lockdown fatigue is increasingly being reported and so there was an increase in complacency towards preventive measures,” she said.
“There are widespread and severe impacts to the economy and livelihoods, high levels of stress and impacts on mental health as the longer-term economic and social impacts manifest.”
Maree said that should an outbreak occur, those with existing conditions, poor nutrition and a history of poor health in general are likely to be more vulnerable.
“These impacts are likely to be felt unevenly. Poorer communities are likely to bear the brunt of the dire health and socio-economic consequences as Covid-19 spreads. In addition, with various shutdown measures already in place, they will be the most vulnerable to these dramatic changes in the patterns of social functioning, and the downturn in economic activity that will inevitably result.
“Women are more likely to live in crowded conditions, most likely because they are more likely to live in larger households. Women are more likely to rely on public health care, transport and are more likely to report a poor health status.”