Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama had stacks of cash everywhere: bodyguard

Melrose Arch and Midrand

On June 13 2017, Gama and his bodyguard collected a bag from Essa at Melrose Arch. From here they drove to Gama’s residence in Bryanston. Gama opened the bag, he said, and started counting cash.

“I observed him splitting the cash into two, and later handed me R50,000. I used the R50,000 for myself on the project of building my residence,” said the bodyguard.

“The rest of the money, I presume, could have been R1m because in the calculation when he was dividing the stacks I assisted him in the calculating it. He placed some of it in a sports bag and took it back into the residence and the remainder we took it with to his residence in Midrand.”

Several other similar interactions with Essa took place, he alleged.

“On one event I was conducting the maintenance of his vehicle at his residence in Midrand. I discovered R200 notes in the boot concealed in the spare wheel compartment. It was not more than R100,000.”

Centurion

“On April 20 2017, there was an official meeting in Centurion that was initiated by the former office of the minister then. There were CEOs of SOEs and upon arrival I dropped him off, went and parked the car, conducted an inspection and discovered at the back of the Range Rover in a black medical kit bag there were R200 notes. Again it was R100,000,” said the witness.

N17 Highway

Witness 2 further testified that on one occasion, Gama sent him to fetch someone at Woodmead. He was then instructed to drive him to the N17 highway in Ekurhuleni.

When the bodyguard got there, he said, Gama was with Jiyane and the latter handed over a package to Gama, which “through experience and norm I could tell it was cash”.

The witness said his life has been under threat since he started spilling the beans on Gama’s alleged shenanigans.

“On two occasions I noticed drones by my residence. I have had texts sent to me, threatening me,” he said.

His testimony has concluded.

TimesLIVE