Politics

ANC MP Bongani Bongo faces six-month wait for corruption trial

14 August 2020 - 13:23 By Philani Nombembe
Former president Jacob Zuma congratulates Bongani Bongo after he was sworn in as state security minister in October 2017. The ANC MP is accused of attempting to bribe an evidence leader of parliament's Eskom inquiry in 2017.
Former president Jacob Zuma congratulates Bongani Bongo after he was sworn in as state security minister in October 2017. The ANC MP is accused of attempting to bribe an evidence leader of parliament's Eskom inquiry in 2017.
Image: GCIS

The corruption cloud hovering over ANC MP Bongani Bongo will linger for another six months before he gets a chance to answer the charges against him.

Bongo, who chairs the parliamentary committee on home affairs, appeared before the high court in Cape Town via a virtual platform on Friday. He is out on bail.

The MP is accused of attempting to bribe an evidence leader of parliament's Eskom inquiry in 2017.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the prosecution in the Western Cape, said Bongo's trial might start in February 2021.

“The Bongani Bongo pretrial which was on a virtual platform this morning has been postponed to November 27 2020 for another pretrial conference to confirm a trial date,” said Ntabazalila.

“A provisional trial date has been set for February 15-26 2021.”

Bongo's legal woes were sparked by his alleged approach to a former parliamentary legal adviser, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

Vanara led evidence at an inquiry established by parliament into the involvement of politicians and parastatal executives in the Gupta family's grip on Eskom.

TimesLIVE

MORE

ANC veterans insist former state security minister Bongani Bongo must go

The ANC Veterans League has increased its calls for former state security minister Bongani Bongo to step aside until his corruption case has been ...
Politics
2 months ago

ANC MP Bongani Bongo's corruption trial transferred to high court

The corruption case against ANC MP Bongani Bongo has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial on April 17.
Politics
5 months ago

Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal

The ANC's integrity commission has incurred the ire of party secretary-general Ace Magashule for announcing its recommendation that Bongani Bongo be ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown made SA a much safer place: Bheki Cele Politics
  2. 300,000 arrested for breaking lockdown laws: Bheki Cele Politics
  3. ANC MP Bongani Bongo faces six-month wait for corruption trial Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa calls for fight against corruption to honour struggle stalwart ... Politics
  5. WATCH | King Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo takes shots at ANC and its supporters Politics

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X