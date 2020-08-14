Cash, bags and the Guptas: bodyguards spill the beans
According to three protectors, who testified back to back on Thursday, former Transnet chief executives who succeeded each other – Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama – as well as ex-CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita frequented the Gupta residence in Saxonwold, where they would collect bags with stacks of cash.
Bags of cash, frequent visits to the Gupta house and clandestine meetings involving Transnet bosses and a former cabinet member.
These are just some of the claims to emerge at the state capture inquiry.
