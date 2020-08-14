Cyril Ramaphosa calls for fight against corruption to honour struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng

Ramphosa said at a time when the country was losing more leaders from Nkadimeng’s generation who fought to bring freedom, there was a real risk of destroying the gains they had secured.

“Their sacrifices must not be in vain. We must firmly tackle and take back the reins from those out to destroy our country, now more than ever before. We have to hold fast to the lessons they taught us about serving our people, about respecting them, about heeding their concerns and about acting in their best interest.

Turning point

“Let this be a turning point in the fight against corruption in our country. Let us use this moment to banish this virus, this disease of corruption from our politics, from our movement, from our economy and from our country,” said Ramaphosa.

The president implored South Africans, including the people of Sekhukhune, Nkadimeng’s home, domestic workers and factory workers, as the people he served to rise up against those who would plunder the country.

“Let us give our law-enforcement agencies the support, the information and the means to act against all those responsible for such crimes against the people, no matter who they are or what positions they occupy,” he said.

Ramaphosa said those who have been put in positions of responsibility should examine their own conduct and act only and always in the interest of the people of SA.

Also speaking at the funeral, Gauteng premier David Makhura said to honour Nkadimeng, the country needed to address gender-based violence, economic inequalities and corruption.

He warned his ANC comrades against factionalism, saying factions were used to protect the corrupt and promote the incompetent.

Makhura said they needed to immortalise and memorialise the special generation of Nkadimeng and others by decisively tackling the major social problems facing millions of South Africans who remain excluded from earning livelihoods, and ending gender-based violence.

“We urgently need to decisively end the spectre of corruption in the public and private sectors because corruption continues to ensure only a few benefit and millions of working-class people and women cannot be included in corrupt deals. Corrupt deals are for the few,” said Makhura.

TimesLIVE