John Nkadimeng: deep commitment forged in the underground struggle

John Nkadimeng who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 93, helped to rebuild and then lead the ANC/MK underground after it had been shattered by the arrest and exile of almost the entire leadership in the early 1960s.

As a member of the ANC national executive committee he helped organise the adoption of the Freedom Charter by the Congress of the People in Kliptown in 1955. In 1956 he was charged with treason along with 155 other members of the congress movement, including Nelson Mandela. They were all acquitted in 1961.

He was jailed two years later under the 90-day detention-without-trial law and charged with sabotage. This was dropped but he was convicted and jailed in 1964 for furthering the aims of a banned organisation.

On his release under a 10-year banning order in 1966 he made contact with Albertina Sisulu, whom he established was one of the few ANC figures still active after most of the leadership had been jailed or gone into exile. Together they set about rebuilding the party’s underground network, a daunting task given that she was under house arrest, he was confined to Orlando West and both were being closely watched by the security police.