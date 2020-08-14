Ramaphosa needs to visit Marikana, Transform SA head says

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to pay a “long overdue” visit to Marikana.

This is the call from Transform SA president Adil Nchabeleng, who was speaking on Friday at the Amcu-hosted annual commemoration of the Marikana massacre.

“The president’s visit should not only be symbolic but should be accompanied by a solid action plan of righting the wrongs of what led to the massacre,” he said.

Nchabeleng said the visit should seek to heal the open wounds which still linger as a result of lack of closure after the tragedy.

On August 16 2012 police killed 34 striking mineworkers. In the days leading up to what would become known as the Marikana massacre, 10 others had died.

“The president should show people of Marikana a concrete plan on how the community will be developed, to reflect the kind of wealth that gets extracted from the belly of the land of Marikana daily,” he said.

Nchabeleng told those in attendance that they should continue to demand justice for the families of the deceased — for the senseless loss of their breadwinners.

“If we don’t demand this justice, then their deaths would have been in vain. We cannot be outraged by the massacre but not be outraged by the inaction across the board in the aftermath of the tragedy,” he said.