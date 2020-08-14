State capture inquiry witness in quarantine, fails to appear

Former CFO in the Free State department of agriculture Seipati Dhlamini on Friday failed to show up at the state capture inquiry, saying she was in quarantine after members of her family tested positive for Covid-19.

To this end, commission chairperson Raymond Zondo was forced to postpone the hearing of her evidence to a date yet to be determined, making Friday a wasted day for the commission whose time to wrap up is running out.

According to Dhlamini's legal counsel, Covid-19 had been twice the reason they sought the postponement of their client's evidence.

Apparently, early this month Dhlamini's then lawyer tested positive for Covid-19 and had to withdraw.

And then last week, Dhlamini learnt that she had been in contact with a family member who contracted the coronavirus and after consulting her doctor was instructed to quarantine until August 23.