Politics

WATCH | King Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo takes shots at ANC and its supporters

14 August 2020 - 11:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
AbaThembu king Buyel'Ekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo has dubbed the ANC 'the devil's fart'.
AbaThembu king Buyel'Ekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo has dubbed the ANC 'the devil's fart'.
Image: Daily Dispatch/Lulamile Feni

A video clip of AbaThembu King Buyel'Ekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo “calling” the ANC the “devil's fart” has gone viral.

Dalindyebo, who was speaking isiXhosa during the funeral service of Chief Sandile Mgudlwa, said corruption allegations levelled against the ANC had tainted the party's name.

The funeral took place at the weekend and the video was shared by the Engcobo local municipality this week.

Dalindyebo cautioned that if the ANC ignored the allegations, criminal activity in the ruling party would see it running SA into the ground.

“You need to be brave, because the thieves are stealing all the resources meant to shield us during this difficult period. The ANC was so innocent when it was in the hands of Oliver Tambo. What we are seeing today, I don’t know what to call it all.

“If it was just me I would say the ANC is the devil’s fart. But I won’t say it because we are at a funeral and there are church ministers here,” said Dalindyebo.

The ANC is facing a flood of Covid-19 relief corruption allegations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband Thandisizwe Diko were among those implicated in a tender scandal. The Dikos have denied the allegations made against them.

'ANC dropped the ball': Jackson Mthembu vows action on PPE saga

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says the ANC is committed to fighting all forms of corruption and malfeasance committed by its members
Politics
1 week ago

Dalindyebo also took a jab at ANC supporters, saying the party's emblem was not something “closer to God”.

“Don’t come here bragging thinking that, when you are carrying an ANC emblem, you are carrying something that is closer to God, or thinking that you are carrying the most important thing in the world.

“There comes a time when you don’t have to tolerate any wrongdoings or coddle corruption. The way I see it, the devil is not even wearing underwear now, he is completely naked. If you continue to ignore wrongdoings, you are running SA into the ground,” he said.

Watch video below (skip to 05:00)

On Twitter, Dalindyebo's comments saw him trending. Here is a snapshot of what some had to say.

READ MORE

Arrest warrant issued for King Dalindyebo's son, Prince Azenathi

The Mthatha magistrate's court has issued a warrant of arrest for Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.
News
1 week ago

The Messiah's saliva is on the paper

There may be no such thing as an honest politician, but at least we have an honest king, albeit one whose perception of self borders on the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo vows to unite AbaThembu after court victory

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says he will be "of good service" to the AbaThembu, after his son Prince Azenathi lost a court bid to remain as acting ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | King Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo takes shots at ANC and its supporters Politics
  2. John Nkadimeng: deep commitment forged in the underground struggle Politics
  3. IN QUOTES | Testing, decline in cases & Soweto hotspot: David Makhura on ... Politics
  4. State capture inquiry witness in quarantine, fails to appear Politics
  5. RECORDED | Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at special official funeral of struggle ... Politics

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X