Hardest work starts now, says Western Cape premier Alan Winde after SA moves to level 2

“A job is not just a nice-to-have. It is the difference between putting food on the table and starving for many people in our country,” he said.

“We can and must fight this coronavirus pandemic, but we can also allow the economy to open while doing so, saving jobs and livelihoods for our residents. I am glad that this is now the path being pursued by the national government.”

Winde said Ramaphosa's announcements would “mean an even greater responsibility on individuals, families and businesses to follow the golden rules at all times. The hardest work of all starts now.”

The Western Cape government would develop a recovery plan that focused on jobs, safety and wellbeing, “while ensuring that our hotspot interventions remain in place to slow the spread of the virus”.

Said Winde: “We have worked around the clock as a province to slow the spread of Covid-19 and to put in place all of the medical interventions that were required for this pandemic.