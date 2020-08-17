Booze, crime and police officers: Bheki Cele on SA being 'safer' during lockdown

Police minister Bheki Cele said SA has been much safer during the lockdown and ban on alcohol sales. He made the comment while delivering the quarterly crime statistics.

Impact of alcohol

The minister said alcohol is a major factor contributing to crime in SA. He said during the ban on the sale of alcohol under the lockdown, there had been a noticeable drop in contact crimes.

“It is important to acknowledge that the unavailability of alcohol had a role to play. This is evident in the decrease in the numbers of contact crimes, which plummeted by 37.4%. There were 53,891 cases of murder, attempted murder, assault, common robbery and common assault reported compared to the same period in the previous year.

"The drop in crime cases is also demonstrated by a 29.4% decline in contact-related crimes, made up of arson and malicious damage to property.”

SA was safer during lockdown

Cele said there was an increase in burglaries and robberies at non-residential premises, like bottle stores and schools, but there was a decrease in residential burglaries and robberies.

“During this time, South Africans were safer in their homes. Burglaries at residential premises [robberies] dropped by more than 30% while burglaries at non-residential premises increased by 9.1%.

“Worryingly, there has been an increased number of attacks on schools and liquor outlets during this time with 2,692 burglaries reported at educational premises and 1,249 liquor outlets targeted.”