Dlamini-Zuma calls for vigilance amid fears of second Covid-19 surge linked to eased laws

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has called on South Africans to remain vigilant as the country introduces level 2 lockdown laws to avoid a second surge of Covid-19 infections.

The call came as she gazetted the latest batch of lockdown regulations, which allow for a number of social activities, including the opening of bars, social visits and visiting of families.

And with the sale of cigarettes now allowed, Dlamini-Zuma has warned that smokers should not share their cigarettes with others.

“Social events at places of residence are now permitted, this includes visits to friends and family so long as there are no more than 10 visitors at a time, and the protocols of wearing masks, sanitisation, washing of hands and safe social distancing are observed,” said Dlamini-Zuma.