Politics

IN QUOTES | John Steenhuisen, DA changes & new leadership: Mbali Ntuli speaks

17 August 2020 - 15:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mbali Ntuli believes she can bring 'bold, transformative and visionary leadership' to the Democratic Alliance.
Mbali Ntuli believes she can bring 'bold, transformative and visionary leadership' to the Democratic Alliance.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli says the DA can either change its ways or continue with the same “play book” by not implementing major changes that would see it win more voters. 

Addressing a press conference on Monday morning that was broadcast on Facebook Live, Ntuli spoke about the party's online elective congress, the current DA leadership and the ANC.

Here are quotes from the briefing.

DA must shape up

“Our party has a choice. We can continue with the same playbook and change some tactics or, under my leadership, we can really reimagine how we try to engage with our voters and gain their trust.”

Virtual congress

“I'm very pleased the federal council agreed with many of my calls that to hold an elective conference for one day to elect a leader would have been a farce of an election. I'm very pleased my colleagues on the federal council agreed with me by passing that we have a fully deliberate conference that would have constitutional amendments and resolutions.”

Online voting system is flawed 

“I have written to [the federal council] and have detailed my concerns, requesting assurance that the outstanding technical issues will be dealt with, and that outcomes will be fully audited by an independent third party. I met with many IT representatives who confirmed there are some serious flaws with the voting system's architecture.”

Debate with Steenhuisen

“I think it's important for people to know what the contrast is between John Steenhuisen and myself as candidates for the top job in this party. I think it's also fair to say anybody who seeks to be the leader of the opposition has a credible position as someone who can be viewed as a perspective president of our country. It is therefore certainly within the public interest to conduct a series of public debates. At least four that are televised.”

Public must decide

“I cannot think of a valid reason John or the party would oppose an open, televised debate of national interest on a public platform. I think it's important because there are many notable differences between myself and Steenhuisen. Even our manifestos are very different.”

I'm the leader SA needs

"I believe I  bring bold, transformative and visionary leadership at a time when the party and the country desperately needs it. I want to show that my party can make SA the kind of country we all want."

'More women will be exposed to abuse': POWA defends booze ban

People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) says it doesn't support calls to lift the ban on alcohol as it would likely lead to a spike in gender-based ...
News
3 days ago

DA federal congress to go ahead as online conference

The DA’s federal congress will go ahead online on October 30 and 31.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Covid-19 lands DA's Mbali Ntuli back in hospital

Barely a day after proclaiming her recovery, DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli on Thursday announced that she was back in hospital due to Covid-19.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I do not run government': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma grumpy over tobacco ban ... Politics
  2. Dlamini-Zuma calls for vigilance amid fears of second Covid-19 surge linked to ... Politics
  3. IN QUOTES | John Steenhuisen, DA changes & new leadership: Mbali Ntuli speaks Politics
  4. Smoking, booze, beaches and visits: SA's new level 2 lockdown laws Politics
  5. RECORDED | Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on level 2 lockdown regulations Politics

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
X