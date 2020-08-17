Politicians call for accountability eight years after the Marikana massacre — 'we must not forget'

Eight years after the Marikana massacre at Lonmin platinum mine, Rustenburg, politicians have called for accountability.

The incident left 279 miners injured or behind bars and 44 people dead before, during and after the shooting on August 16, 2012.

Retired judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal Ian Farlam was appointed to head a commission of inquiry to investigate the root cause of the tragedy and the manner in which it was handled by police. The commission concluded its investigations in 2018.

Farlam told 702 last year that the government had not acted on all the recommendations made by the commission. He said the commission should not be blamed for a lack of prosecutions.

One SA leader, Mmusi Maimane, says SA has a “political accountability problem”.

He said commissions do not work and that South Africans must not be expected to accept them as justice.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the ruling party demonstrated its support of the “white-owned mine” rather than workers who demanded a decent living wage.