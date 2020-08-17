R65.7m paid out by sports, arts and culture relief fund: Nathi Mthethwa

The sports, arts and culture ministry says it has paid out R65.7m in the first wave of Covid-19 relief funds.

Minister Nathi Mthetwa said this money had catered for various categories, such as the digital applications, the living legends, relief for athletes, as well as relief for arts and culture practitioners.

For the second wave, the department said it will be rolling out two processes to implement the sector relief: one for athletes and all technical personnel in the sport sector, and the other focusing on the arts and culture sector.

“A total of R77m is set aside for relief, of which R11.5m has been ring-fenced for contribution towards the partnership with the department of small business development,” said Mthethwa.

“If the entire amount is to be paid specifically towards beneficiaries and no other costs are considered, the allocation will cover a total of 11,666 practitioners (athletes and artists).