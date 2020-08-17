Voting system is 'flawed and can be rigged', says DA's Mbali Ntuli

Ntuli believes the upcoming election for party leader is the most important internal election in the official opposition. She said it is not voting delegates who should know who leads the DA, but all South Africans.

“In the next few months we are going to be fighting the toughest local government elections we have ever fought. For us to ensure we return as many councillors as we can, and win more seats, we are going to have to inspire voters who have never voted for the DA before.

“We are going to have to capture the imagination of our youth, who live in despair. If we do that, even those who stayed home and did not vote for us may finally do so. I want us to work together towards this goal,” she said.

Ntuli also took the time to address voting delegates who are still unsure about who they will be voting for, and especially those who have already endorsed Steenhuisen because they think there is no option, or that they have no choice.

“I am here to tell you that there is another way. There is a bold, transformative and visionary leadership,” she said.

TimesLIVE