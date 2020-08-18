ANC KZN leader must pay half her salary to NGO, perform community service after alcohol video

The ANC in KwaZulu has sanctioned a regional leader, who was seen distributing alcohol in a video that went viral, to three months of community service and half her salary will be donated to an NGO for two months.

A video of uMkhanyakude municipality chief whip and ANC Far North regional executive committee member Maniza Chantal Ngcobo allegedly sharing alcohol made the rounds on social media earlier this month at a time when alcohol sales and distribution were prohibited.

The decision regarding her community service and donation to a charity yet to be determined was taken after a virtual meeting of the KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) on Friday. The party announced the decision during a report back on Tuesday.

“The PEC decided the chief whip must be directed to do compulsory community work through a credible NGO for a period of three consecutive months, starting from September 1, and half her monthly salary must be donated for two consecutive months,” said ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.