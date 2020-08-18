Politics

David Mabuza still too ill to answer questions in parliament

DA demands explanation from surgeon-general

18 August 2020 - 16:47 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA
Deputy President David Mabuza is again unable to attend to scheduled parliamentary obligations on Thursday due to health reasons. File photo.
Deputy President David Mabuza is again unable to attend to scheduled parliamentary obligations on Thursday due to health reasons. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Deputy President David Mabuza has written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise informing her that he is unable to attend to his scheduled parliamentary obligations.

Mabuza told Modise that his medical team had extended his time off.

He was scheduled to appear before the National Assembly on Thursday to answer MPs' questions.

Last month both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces postponed their oral question sessions with him due to an apology citing ill health.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mabuza remained committed to availing himself at an alternative date to be agreed by parliament and his office.

David Mabuza 'home and well', says his office amid rumours of his death

Deputy president David Mabuza is alive and well, his office said on Sunday, as rumours of his death circulated on social media.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Thursday's question session would have covered the questions from the July 30 session.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi has called on the surgeon-general of South Africa, Lt-Gen Zola Dabula, to give urgent public clarity on the state of Mabuza’s health.

Malatsi said this was important because while Mabuza advised parliament he was ill, when his office was questioned on the matter, its standard response would be there is nothing wrong with the deputy president’s health.

"So where is DD Mabuza? He is either seriously ill and his office is trying to hide that fact, or there is nothing wrong with him and he is simply trying to avoid accountability by claiming ill health whenever he is called to parliament," said Malatsi in a statement.

"South Africans deserve an explanation."

Mabuza would have answered questions on Thursday about Covid-19 infections, the position of the moral regeneration movement he leads, post Covid-19 South Africa and questions on SA's energy supply challenges. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Where's DD the Cat? ask MPs who want David Mabuza to answer questions

Social media has been abuzz with this question: "where's David Mabuza during this Covid-19" crisis?
Politics
2 months ago

Deputy President David Mabuza ill, cannot appear in parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza has advised parliament that he is ill and is unable to address MPs as scheduled this month
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. It won't be possible to change Electoral Act without amending constitution: ... Politics
  2. David Mabuza still too ill to answer questions in parliament Politics
  3. 'I will open my bank accounts': Patricia de Lille on R40m border fence wrangle Politics
  4. Blade Nzimande slated for 'inaction on graft, sexual harassment' claims at ... Politics
  5. ANC KZN leader must pay half her salary to NGO, perform community service after ... Politics

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X