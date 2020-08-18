It won't be possible to change Electoral Act without amending constitution: Motsoaledi

Adam Salmon, content adviser for the home affairs portfolio committee, said if the amendments to the Electoral Act require a constitutional amendment, all the timelines and scenarios he presented would push the dates back and parliament would probably not meet the ConCourt deadline of June 10 2022.

Salmon said his colleagues in the government had indicated that when the amendments are introduced, they will be introduced with concurrent amendments to subsequent legislation like the Political Party Funding Act and Municipal Demarcation Act, among others.

“I can put it to you, chairperson, that from the little that we have studied, it is going to be impossible not to amend any part of the constitution if we have to bring this into consideration,” said Motsoaledi in response.

“There are quite a number of areas in the constitution which need to be amended, so the assumption that we can carry on all this without touching the constitution is next to impossible, as far as I am concerned.”

Motsoaledi said he would ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow his cabinet to put aside some of the normal processes they follow when considering proposed legislation, to fast-track the processing of the proposed amendments. “Because I think this is an emergency for everybody and that they will understand,” he said.

Motsoaledi said a similar process was being followed with regards to the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, which was introduced to the cabinet on June 24 and would affect next year's local government elections.

He said he wrote to Ramaphosa and motivated for the bill to be dealt with urgently. As a result, it will be discussed on Thursday and the cabinet will approve it for public comment.

