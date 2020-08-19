KZN health MEC slams predecessor over 'missed' parliamentary meeting

“In fact … if he had bothered to check his e-mail, or if his office was organised, he would have realised that I tendered my apology on August 14 – five days ago. In my apology, I even made it clear the head of the department would be representing me at the meeting.”

Simelane-Zulu also took the opportunity to address Dhlomo and his “antics” in “recent months”, saying he left her no option but to suspect that he has “not accepted that he is no longer the MEC, and that he wants to continue leading from the grave, long after his tenure has ended”.

“Perhaps the time has come for the chairperson to be reminded that he had 10 years at the helm of the department, and that his predecessor never engaged in this kind of behaviour. He must just stop. He must learn to let go,” she added.