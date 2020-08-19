'Poor as a church mouse' Zandile Gumede bounces back as 'honourable MPL'

Gumede, who previously referred to herself as being as “poor as a church mouse”, has now bounced back, popping up at the legislature and swearing to be “faithful to the Republic of South Africa, to obey, respect and uphold the constitution and all other laws of the Republic”.

Meanwhile the ANC pre-empted criticism for deploying Gumede to the legislature and has come out in her and the party's defence.

“The ANC KZN is fully aware of detractors who will seek to use cde Gumede's ongoing court case to criticise the appointment, however, we subscribe to the notion of innocent until proven guilty as enshrined in our justice system and, as such, there is nothing untoward about the appointment of cde Gumede,” provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said.

Ntombela said the ANC is a “firm believer in women empowerment and is confident that Gumede’s experience is a worthwhile addition to the legislature”.