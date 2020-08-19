SA's debt has topped R3-trillion, premier Alan Winde tells developers

SA has passed the R3-trillion debt mark, with national borrowing averaging about R2bn every weekday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Wednesday.

“We have a very difficult path ahead of us,” said Winde, a keynote speaker during a Western Cape property development webinar.

The premier, who recently recovered from Covid-19, was outlining the economic challenge in the wake of multiple shocks over the past few years, including load-shedding, drought, and international ratings agency junk status.

“We had a meeting with our bankers this morning, getting an overview with their economics team and our economics team. Quite frankly, right now as a country we are borrowing R2bn every day — not on Saturdays and Sundays as yet,” said Winde.