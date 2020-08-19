State capture: Did former Kaizer Chiefs star Jimmy Tau score asbestos funds?

The name of former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs defender Jimmy Tau was a bone of contention at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

This was while the commission was hearing evidence related to the controversial 2014 asbestos eradication project undertaken by the Free State provincial government.

The contract in question was awarded to a joint venture of two companies — Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill — at a cost of R255m. The two, in turn, subcontracted all work to another company, Mastertrade, for R44m. Mastertrade would also subcontract to another company, ORI.

The commission was battling to make sense of the events related to the projects, as well as payments that were made to all various companies involved — including some payments to individuals who did not provide services.

Among these was a R3m payment made to one “JT”, according to a spreadsheet compiled by now-deceased Diamond Hill boss Igo Mpambani. The “JT” reference is believed to have been a reference to Tau.