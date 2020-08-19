State capture witness admits to violating lockdown booze ban

A state capture commission witness on Wednesday implicated himself in violating the Covid-19 lockdown alcohol ban - without any provocation.

Not even commission chairperson Raymond Zondo seemed to notice that businessman Edwin Sodi was, in fact, implicating himself in contravening lockdown laws.

Sodi, who was giving evidence about his involvement in the controversial asbestos eradication project by the Free State government, volunteered that "two weeks ago" he purchased six bottles of expensive champagne to the tune of more than R50,000.

The businessman was being questioned about the R600,000 he paid towards the purchase of a Range Rover belonging to former director-general of the national human settlements department, Thabane Zulu.

Zulu had been instrumental in the awarding of the R255m contract to Sodi's company, Blackhead Consulting.