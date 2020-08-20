'Disgusted but unsurprised' - SA weighs in on appointment of Zandile Gumede

Opposition parties have reacted to the redeployment of Zandile Gumede to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature, saying they are “disgusted” but not surprised.

The corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor was sworn in as an MPL on Wednesday in Pietermaritzburg.

She is taking over from Ricardo Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 complications in July.

Gumede's redeployment comes despite the fraud and corruption case against her and her co-accused still being before court.

The former mayor was removed by the ANC KZN from the mayoral seat after a R430m corruption case against her and her 17 co-accused surfaced.