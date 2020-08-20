IN QUOTES| Second surges, high-risk patients & the economy: Covid-19 in the Western Cape

The Western Cape government gave an update on Thursday on its response to Covid-19 as well as the province's economic recovery plan during level 2 of lockdown.

Premier Alan Winde urged people to support local businesses.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the province's health department, said there had been a notable decrease in Covid-19 cases.

Here are six key quotes from the presser:

Helping businesses

“I know that up until now, we've been saying you need to stay at home as much as possible, you need to make sure that you wear your mask, social distancing and watching your hygiene practices. I'm asking you to continue [with this], but venture out from home and support local businesses and save jobs.” — Alan Winde