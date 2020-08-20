Mangosuthu Buthelezi beats Covid-19, a week before he turns 92

IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi is free of Covid-19, just in time for his 92nd birthday, his family announced on Thursday.

The 91-year-old had gone for a test after being notified that he had come into contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case. He tested positive but remained asymptomatic while self-isolating.

“He has today [Thursday] received a negative test result, confirming that he is no longer infected. His full medical tests have provided us with complete assurance that he is in good health,” said family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi.

“We, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, are pleased to confirm that uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene has completed the mandatory period of self-isolation after being diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on August 8.”