DA backs party online voting system amid fears of rigging

“As I mentioned during the federal council meeting, I made representations to IT system experts who are familiar with the technicalities of the OPA voting system. The professional advice issued to me, and confirmed by Adrian Firth, the party’s director of campaign technology, was highly concerning. It confirmed there were significant flaws with the system’s security architecture.

“The OPA system will not allow for any verification of who is actually voting, only that a vote took place. It is not auditable on this basis, which I am certain you recognise is highly problematic if we intend to run a free and fair digital election system,” wrote Ntuli.

She said in an environment of coercion and fear, there could be an effort to rig the results or engage in tampering.

“It is alarming this could be achieved by simply forwarding an e-mail link, and then allowing somebody else to vote for you, or, even worse, that such e-mails could be deliberately subverted or misaddressed to achieve these ends.

“The OPA system also crucially does not allow myself or anybody from my team to be able to ensure the fidelity and impartiality of the system, that the votes that are to be cast will in fact be allocated and attributed to the correct candidate,” she said.

In a statement on Friday, the party assured that the system to be used for voting was provided by a third party whose business model was built on independence and accuracy.