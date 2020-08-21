'Just trust us, we will do our best!': MPs interview AG hopefuls

Sass told MPs that he would withdraw his candidature if he was found to be implicated in wrongdoing with regards to the Integrated Financial Management System project when he was still at the National Treasury.

Sass now works as the CFO at the National Health Laboratory Services.

“There were a number of accusations that were made in terms of lapses of control,” he said. These have been investigated and are being investigated by the SIU.”

Sass revealed that when he was shortlisted for the auditor-general position, he contacted the SIU and asked them to interview him and give him a view as to whether he was guilty of anything. But the investigation is ongoing.

“The SIU has come back to me and have interviewed me and have told me that I am not a person under investigation, and at the moment I don't have anything they believe I've done wrong.

“On that basis, I didn't withdraw from this interview because I believe there is nothing that has been done wrong and I believe the ultimate report once issued will [clear] my name, and on that basis I believe that I am still capable of fulfilling the role of the auditor-general,” he said.

The matter was raised by a member of the public who wrote to the ad hoc committee objecting to Sass' candidature.

Deputy auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, a firm favourite if parliamentary rumour is anything to go by, had MPs eating out of her hands.

She too had to address concerns raised by the public, including an allegation that she did not adequately address a racism complaint reported to her. She fended off the allegation, saying the matter was addressed and that it was more of a leadership issue or inadequate leadership skills concerning the complainant.

Maluleke came across as confident and spoke eloquently about the achievements of the auditor-general's office. She was also not shy to tackle topics like transformation and women empowerment.

“I'm a woman. I'm a female leader and if you look at the world now, women leaders of nations that seem to be winning the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on society, they seem to be demonstrating some very noticeable common features: empathy, compassion, a respect for science, they communicate well, and those are the characteristics that are common to me,” she said.