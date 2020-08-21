Politics

Magashule wants ANC members to disclose if they have criminal or disciplinary charges

21 August 2020 - 11:58 By Sthembile Cele
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has proposed that ANC members must obtain a clearance certificate from the police so the party is aware of those who have been charged with any crime or are awaiting trial.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has proposed that ANC members must obtain a clearance certificate from the police so the party is aware of those who have been charged with any crime or are awaiting trial.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has put his colleagues on the clock, giving them five days to declare their financial interests and any pending police investigations.

Magashule met provincial secretaries and chairpersons this week following a decision by the national executive committee (NEC) that the party’s officials oversee an audit of members facing charges or disciplinary cases, and make recommendations whether they should step down.

This follows the eruption of another corruption scandal around the abuse of emergency procurement protocols related to personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a document seen by TimesLIVE, Magashule proposed that communication be sent to all  “NEC members, PEC (provincial executive committee) and REC (regional executive committee) members as well as MPs, MPLs, ANC mayors, ANC MMCs (member of mayoral committee), chief whips, and ANC chairs of portfolio committees at all levels of the state to obtain from them a declaration of assets, shareholding, directorships of companies and income.”

In addition, members must obtain a clearance certificate from the police so the party is aware of those who have been charged with any crime or are awaiting trial.

Gauteng company bank accounts holding nearly R40m frozen in PPE scandal

The Special Tribunal of South Africa has granted an urgent order freezing nearly R40m in the bank accounts of 40 companies in Gauteng for their ...
News
2 hours ago

The officials would allow a team of ANC cadres to examine independently, with the relevant authorities, any outstanding criminal charges or criminal convictions, read the proposal.

A letter would be sent to provincial and regional leadership structures to request a report on all disciplinary measures taken and the outcome of each case.

"The report must indicate the members are facing criminal charges or disciplinary action. The report must also indicate how the province is treating the member, whether or not the person is suspended or has stepped aside,” read the proposal.

This week the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal promoted former eThekwini chairperson and mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature despite her being out on R50,000 bail for charges related to corruption.

Among those who have thus far been implicated in the PPE furore are presidential spokesperson and Gauteng PEC member Khusela Diko, health MEC and Gauteng PEC member Bandile Masuku, Johannesburg REC member Loyiso Masuku and Magashule's sons.

The audit is part of implementing a resolution adopted by the party’s 54th national conference which stated: “Where a public representative, office-bearer or member has been indicted to appear in a court of law on any charge, the secretary-general or provincial secretary, acting on the authority of the NEC, the NWC, the PEC or the PWC, if satisfied that the temporary suspension of such public representative, office bearer or member would be in the best interest of the organisation, may suspend such public representative, elected office bearer or member, and impose terms and conditions to regulate their participation and conduct during the suspension.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

'Poor as a church mouse' Zandile Gumede bounces back as 'honourable MPL'

Corruption accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is officially an honourable member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature
Politics
2 days ago

The vile load: SIU sheds light on R5bn PPE corruption probes

The Special Investigating Unit is probing 658 cases of possible corruption linked to state procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment ...
News
1 day ago

Hawks search building after arrest of top Nelson Mandela Bay official

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers were stunned to see members of the Hawks and police swoop on the Mfanasekhaya Gqobose building  in Govan Mbeki ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Magashule wants ANC members to disclose if they have criminal or disciplinary ... Politics
  2. 'Media is denting my name': Zandile Gumede responds to MPL criticism Politics
  3. Zweli Mkhize hails 'biggest medical intern allocation' in SA Politics
  4. MPs interview talented AG hopefuls (even if they say so themselves) Politics
  5. IN QUOTES| Second surges, high-risk patients & the economy: Covid-19 in the ... Politics

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X