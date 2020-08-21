Politics

Zweli Mkhize hails 'biggest medical intern allocation' in SA

21 August 2020 - 09:09 By Iavan Pijoos
The national health department said 2,369 interns had joined the health workforce in 2020.
The national health department said 2,369 interns had joined the health workforce in 2020.
Image: 123RF/Xixinxing

SA's health ministry said on Friday that 2,369 interns had joined the country's health workforce in 2020, describing it as the “biggest medical intern allocation programme in history”.

The new recruits have been allocated to various provinces to bolster the health workforce.

National health spokesperson Lwazi Manzi said another 41 medical interns who had studied abroad had passed their exams and were now being allocated to various provinces.

The country is also expected to get 650 graduates from the Nelson Mandela Fidel Castro Cuba medical programme.

In Gauteng, 678 medical inters who were part of the 2020 year cycle, were allocated to the province.

KwaZulu-Natal received 545 interns, the Western Cape 322 and Eastern Cape 215.

“This phenomenal recruitment drive forms part of implementing the programmes that emanate from the resolutions of the presidential health compact,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Mkhize said the recruitment process would strengthen and sustain human resources within the health care sector. He said without doctors “there is no health care system”.

“I am extremely proud of the department’s achievement to ensure that the South African medical fraternity continues to grow.

“Having met some of these bright young colleagues, I am always left inspired by their passion, enthusiasm and willingness to contribute not only to the fight against Covid-19 but also to the attainment of universal health coverage,” he said.

MORE

Doctor's diary | Camaraderie, the deceptiveness of Covid-19, politicians' greed

A physician registrar who worked in the coronavirus wards at a small town hospital for two-and-a-half months shares his personal experiences ...
Ideas
6 days ago

Cape Town doctor describes her day in a Covid-19 ward

A Groote Schuur Hospital medical intern has described her working days in Covid-19 wards.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize hails 'biggest medical intern allocation' in SA Politics
  2. 'Just trust us, we will do our best!': MPs interview AG hopefuls Politics
  3. IN QUOTES| Second surges, high-risk patients & the economy: Covid-19 in the ... Politics
  4. Mangosuthu Buthelezi beats Covid-19, a week before he turns 92 Politics
  5. Mmusi Maimane and Mosioua Lekota join forces for 'electoral reform': what you ... Politics

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X