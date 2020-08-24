Covid-19 and outstanding info stalled action on 'forced sterilisation': Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has blamed Covid-19 and outstanding information from the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) for the government's failure to act against the alleged sterilisation of HIV-positive women in public hospitals.

Mkhize revealed on Monday that he met the commission the day after it published a shocking report on forced and coerced sterilisation of HIV-positive women.

“At that meeting we acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations levelled against the department of health, the relevant institutions and the health professionals [though not identified] implicated,” said Mkhize in a written reply to a parliamentary question.

“We re-emphasised the legal and ethical obligation of all health workers to obtain informed consent before rendering a service. At the same meeting, it was mutually agreed that the department would further consider the contents of the report while obtaining more information from the CGE to be able to gain full understanding of the issues that had been raised.”