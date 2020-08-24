Tito Mboweni resigning? Nah, he is 'firmly here'

Tito Mboweni has dismissed “rumours” that he is resigning from his post as finance minister.

Over the weekend, Mboweni alleged that people were spreading lies about him leaving office.

He hinted that “colleagues and comrades” were peddling stories to Sunday newspapers. However, there have been no reports about Mboweni's departure.

Speaking in Tsonga, Mboweni said the people who wanted him out are ''farting”.

“There are people, your own colleagues and comrades, who peddle stories to Sunday papers. Tito this, Tito that. He is resigning etc, etc! Va tamba! I am firmly here,” said Mboweni.