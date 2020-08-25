Guest house owner claims Bosasa paid for Mokonyane's 40th birthday bash

A Krugersdorp guest house owner on Tuesday told the state capture inquiry that his venue hosted a 40th birthday party for former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane in 2003, and claimed it was paid for by Bosasa.

Former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi claimed last year that the Victorian Guest House had hosted Mokonyane's 50th birthday party. He said he was a guest and co-ordinated the party.

However, in her evidence in July, Mokonyane denied the claim made by Agrizzi.

“Once more this is a false assertion. I turned 50 in 2013. My 50th birthday was hosted at Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp,” Mokonyane said.

Frederik Hendrik Coetzee, owner of the Victorian Guest House, testified on Tuesday that Mokonyane had a 40th birthday in 2003 at his venue, arranged by Agrizzi and himself. He said Bosasa had used his guest house as a venue on some occasions. He described how he received a call from Agrizzi asking for a quick meeting. Agrizzi asked for the guest house to host a function for Mokonyane, who was then Gauteng safety and security MEC.

Coetzee said the birthday party was initially for 80 guests, but this was increased to 120 guests. On the day of the event, the number had mushroomed to 174 guests.

The guest house billed Bosasa for the function, which lasted until 3.30am.