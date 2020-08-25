Patricia de Lille gave me 'unlawful instructions', claims suspended DG

“The minister does not have the authority to dictate who should be appointed to render a service on behalf of the department, let alone dictating to me who I should award a contract to,” charged Vukela.

Detailing the occasions when De Lille apparently issued “illegal instructions” to him, he claimed De Lille on June 28 last year “instructed me to appoint a particular company specialising in global superior facility and property management for a period of three months”.

This instruction, he said, came as a surprise to him as it was a “clear interference by the minister in the administration and supply chain management processes of the department”.

On July 16 last year, Vukela said, De Lille instructed him to appoint a company for a period of three months to conduct daily monitoring of current affairs.

“I declined to appoint the company as instructed,” he said.

After his refusal to carry out the two instructions, Vukela said an angry De Lille called him in September 2019, accusing him of undermining her by refusing to do what he was told.

“She said I was working against her by refusing to appoint companies she has instructed me to appoint,” said Vukela.

He believes that since the phone call, his relationship with the minister had reached a point of no return.