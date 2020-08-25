Politics

Ramaphosa shelves Q&A with editors to attend coronavirus council meeting

25 August 2020 - 16:24 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed his question and answer session with the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) scheduled for Tuesday night. File picture.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed his question and answer session with the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) scheduled for Tuesday night. File picture.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed his planned question and answer session with the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef).

The session was scheduled to take place on Tuesday night, but according to a statement from the presidency, Ramaphosa is seized with commitments of national importance, including a meeting of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC).

To this end, Sanef will have to wait a little longer by finding a new date, said Ramaphosa's spokesperson in a statement.  

“The presidency has requested the postponement to allow the president to attend to engagements that include today’s meeting of the NCCC,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

“President Ramaphosa has directed minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu to work with Sanef to schedule a new date for this engagement, with an expectation that the engagement will take place early in the new week.

“The question and answer session will be a fulfilment of a commitment the president made publicly in an engagement with Sanef at the end of May 2020, that he will interact with Sanef and other media institutions as part of maintaining transparency and dialogue with various stakeholders in society.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Is this your best shot?' South Africans on Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to ANC members

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to take real action against ANC members who are found guilty of corruption, angry South Africans said in response to ...
News
1 day ago

Editor's forum elects new leaders

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has elected new leaders to hold the reins for the next two years.
News
2 days ago

Editors' forum awards all SA journos for Covid-19 coverage

The SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) will on Saturday award its coveted Nat Nakasa Award to all journalists who have reported on the coronavirus.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zondo slams Mokonyane's former PA for state capture inquiry no-show Politics
  2. 'Fake news': Mthembu slams claims Ramaphosa will speak tonight & that booze ban ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa shelves Q&A with editors to attend coronavirus council meeting Politics
  4. Guest house owner claims Bosasa paid for Mokonyane's 40th birthday bash Politics
  5. 'She's plain arrogant and feels untouchable': Phumzile van Damme on Stella ... Politics

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X