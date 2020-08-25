'She's plain arrogant and feels untouchable': Phumzile van Damme on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has again taken a swipe at communications, telecommunications and postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams after the appointment of five new councillors to the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa).

Ndabeni-Abrahams appointed five councillors instead of six, as recommended by parliament.

The five councillors are Keabetswe Modimoeng, Peter Zimri, Luthando Mkumathela, Yolisa Kedama and Charles Lewis.

Modimoeng was appointed as chairperson and is set to serve a five-year term.

Reacting to the news on social media, Van Damme said Ndabeni-Abrahams was “plain arrogant” and “feels so untouchable that she can do what she wants and ignore parliament”.

“She has basically given parliament a middle finger. Not once, but twice,” said Van Damme.