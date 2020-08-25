Zweli Mkhize on field hospitals, health-care workers & collabs between private and public facilities
Health minister Zweli Mkhize praised the response of health-care workers to the Covid-19 pandemic during a panel discussion with experts on Monday evening.
Panellists included ministerial advisory committee chairperson Prof Salim Abdool Karim and the president of the SA Heart Association and cardiologist at Netcare Linksfield Clinics, Dr David Jankelow.
Here are five quotes from the minister:
Collaboration between private and public health
“We have engaged in a discussion to ensure there is good co-operation between private sector specialists and public hospitals.
“That discussion needs to continue because one of the things we have learnt from Covid-19 is that we are all united to provide the best quality care to South Africans, irrespective of whether we are public or private sector.”
Health-care workers infected
“More than 27,000 of our colleagues have become infected with the coronavirus, which has robbed us of 240 talented young health-care workers. We mourn every soul lost to this enemy. It is our duty to honour their sacrifice by committing fully to the safety and wellbeing of our health-care workers.”
Address safety concerns
“We will try to engage with structures representing health-care workers to create a new culture of mutual understanding and respect. In the best interest of our patients, it is imperative to engage robustly on issues causing concern for health-care workers. I have said if there is one health worker raising a concern about safety, that matter has to be taken seriously.”
SA's response inspired the global community
“Our health-care workers have inspired many people all over the world. They are looking at how South Africans have, in a united way, responded together in the fight against Covid-19.”
Field hospitals
“We have started to dismantle the field hospital in the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Soon we'll be looking at Nasrec and other facilities where we have concluded field hospital beds are no longer necessary.
“However, we want to continue investing in those facilities, which will be refurbished and maintained for future use, particularly the new installations for oxygen reticulation and to ensure we improve the equipment supply and human resources.”