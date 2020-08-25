Politics

Zweli Mkhize on field hospitals, health-care workers & collabs between private and public facilities

25 August 2020 - 12:48 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Dr Zweli Mkhize says it's imperative to engage robustly on issues causing concern for health-care workers. File picture.
Dr Zweli Mkhize says it's imperative to engage robustly on issues causing concern for health-care workers. File picture.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Health minister Zweli Mkhize praised the response of health-care workers to the Covid-19 pandemic during a panel discussion with experts on Monday evening.

Panellists included ministerial advisory committee chairperson Prof Salim Abdool Karim and the president of the SA Heart Association and cardiologist at Netcare Linksfield Clinics, Dr David Jankelow.

Here are five quotes from the minister:

Collaboration between private and public health 

“We have engaged in a discussion to ensure there is good co-operation between private sector specialists and public hospitals.

“That discussion needs to continue because one of the things we have learnt from Covid-19 is that we are all united to provide the best quality care to South Africans, irrespective of whether we are public or private sector.”

Health-care workers infected 

“More than 27,000 of our colleagues have become infected with the coronavirus, which has robbed us of 240 talented young health-care workers. We mourn every soul lost to this enemy. It is our duty to honour their sacrifice by committing fully to the safety and wellbeing of our health-care workers.”

Address safety concerns

“We will try to engage with structures representing health-care workers to create a new culture of mutual understanding and respect. In the best interest of our patients, it is imperative to engage robustly on issues causing concern for health-care workers. I have said if there is one health worker raising a concern about safety, that matter has to be taken seriously.”

SA's response inspired the global community

“Our health-care workers have inspired many people all over the world. They are looking at how South Africans have, in a united way, responded together in the fight against Covid-19.”

Field hospitals

“We have started to dismantle the field hospital in the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Soon we'll be looking at Nasrec and other facilities where we have concluded  field hospital beds are no longer necessary.

“However, we want to continue investing in those facilities, which will be refurbished and maintained for future use, particularly the new installations for oxygen reticulation and to ensure we improve the equipment supply and human resources.”

TimesLIVE

'No PPE, no work': Zweli Mkhize on safety of front-line workers

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has reiterated the call for the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers, saying ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zweli Mkhize explains contribution by Cuban team to fight against Covid-19

The 187 Cuban medical personnel who arrived in the country in April have been of great help in SA’s fight against Covid-19.
Politics
1 day ago

Covid-19 and outstanding info stalled action on 'forced sterilisation': Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has blamed Covid-19 and outstanding information from the Commission for Gender Equality for the government's failure ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. SACP wants meeting with ANC in KZN over Zandile Gumede appointment Politics
  2. Zweli Mkhize on field hospitals, health-care workers & collabs between private ... Politics
  3. From booze ban to calls for responsible drinking: five takes from Mbalula’s ... Politics
  4. Wrap| Zandile Gumede's supporters and backers Politics
  5. 'We will disappoint all doubting Thomases': Jackson Mthembu on action against ... Politics

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X