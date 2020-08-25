Zweli Mkhize on field hospitals, health-care workers & collabs between private and public facilities

Health minister Zweli Mkhize praised the response of health-care workers to the Covid-19 pandemic during a panel discussion with experts on Monday evening.

Panellists included ministerial advisory committee chairperson Prof Salim Abdool Karim and the president of the SA Heart Association and cardiologist at Netcare Linksfield Clinics, Dr David Jankelow.

Here are five quotes from the minister:

Collaboration between private and public health

“We have engaged in a discussion to ensure there is good co-operation between private sector specialists and public hospitals.

“That discussion needs to continue because one of the things we have learnt from Covid-19 is that we are all united to provide the best quality care to South Africans, irrespective of whether we are public or private sector.”

Health-care workers infected

“More than 27,000 of our colleagues have become infected with the coronavirus, which has robbed us of 240 talented young health-care workers. We mourn every soul lost to this enemy. It is our duty to honour their sacrifice by committing fully to the safety and wellbeing of our health-care workers.”