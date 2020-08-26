107 ANCYL members appeal to Ace Magashule to fire 'eldership'

A group of 107 ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members have written a scathing letter to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule demanding the disbandment of a task team currently running its affairs.

They are also calling for all members of the party who are older than 35 to be removed from all league structures across the country.

This comes after a sustained social media campaign last week calling for the removal of the national youth task team (NYTT) - dubbed the “eldership” - which was appointed a year ago to help the ANCYL organise its conference.

Their appointment also came after a sustained campaign, which first caught steam on social media, to remove the then ANCYL leadership, led at the time by Collen Maine.

At the time, the group which led the campaign was dubbed the “disbandists”, and it immediately met with scepticism the appointment of the NYTT, which comprises a number of serving ANC national executive committee members.