ANC leaders 'empowered' by Ramaphosa's letter: Derek Hanekom

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom says the ANC leadership felt empowered by President Cyril Ramaphosa's letter and that it showed the kind of leadership he is capable of.

He was speaking to Power 98.7's Aldrin Sampear on Monday.

“Myself and many other ANC members, we were delighted and empowered. We felt that the president was rising to the challenge and giving the kind of leadership that we know he is capable of giving and the kind of leadership that we expect from him,” he said.

Hanekom said while action is needed, the letter helps set the tone for action that is expected to follow. The former minister said members of the ruling party who were threatened by the letter are those that are guilty of corruption.

“This letter was just the medicine that we need, that the country needs, but the letter on its own without the required follow up question will be of little value,” he said.