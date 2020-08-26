Cosatu slams 'fundamentally dishonest' National Treasury

Tripartite alliance partner Cosatu is calling for “political pushback” against a “conservative wing" of the ANC, which it says has hindered the implementation of resolutions made at its last national conference.

The trade union federation has also slammed the National Treasury for “mismanaging” the economy and having “bottomless contempt” for the poor.

This is contained in a statement by Cosatu, which followed a two-day sitting of its central executive committee (CEC) earlier this week.

“The CEC has concluded that the national treasury has mutated into our own International Monetary Fund with its insistence on failing, neoliberal policies and unpardonable mismanagement of our economy,” said the federation.

“Treasury is not just innocently delusional by implementing its wrong-headed and cartoonish ideas to fix the economy - like suffocating an economy that they are trying to resuscitate. But it is a fundamentally dishonest and ideologically extreme organisation that has bottomless contempt for workers and the poor.