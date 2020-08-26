Government names every company that scored from Covid-19 tenders

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that publishing the list of all Covid-19 related government expenditure is a demonstration of his government's commitment to transparency.

The ANC-led government has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks after revelations of alleged corruption in the awarding of Covid-19 tenders. A number of provincial governments have been caught on the wrong side of the Covid-19 procurement. This includes the likes of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa's own spokesperson Khusela Diko has become a face of the alleged Covid-19 corruption after Royal Bhaca, a company owned by her husband Thandisizwe Diko, was exposed as one of those who seemingly scored from Gauteng health department contracts.

The scandal led to Diko and health MEC Bandile Masuku, who are known friends, both taking a leave of absence while the matter is probed.