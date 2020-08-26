Government spent nearly R200bn on SOE bailouts in 20 years: Mboweni

The government has spent R187bn bailing out and recapitalising state-owned entities (SOEs) over the past two decades.

This was revealed after the DA asked finance minister Tito Mboweni in a parliamentary question: "What is the total cumulative amount of money spent on bailouts for state-owned entities since 27 April 1994".

The party also asked if he could provide a breakdown of the total cumulative amount spent on bailouts for Eskom, South African Airways (SAA), Denel, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), PetroSA, the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the South African Post Office and Transnet since April 27 1994.

Mboweni wrote in his reply that the information dating back to 1`994 was not available. However, the cumulative sum spent on state-owned entities (SOE) recapitalisations and bailouts between 2000/01 and 2019/20 amounted to R187.4bn.

A breakdown of amounts spent annually on bailouts and recapitalisations from 2000/01 on SOEs was provided in an annexure.