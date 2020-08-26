State capture inquiry exposes R2.5m land purchase that never was

Is it possible for one to pay R2.5m towards the purchase of land without a signed agreement with the seller?

This might seem impossible, but businessman Vuyisile Ndzeku, who appeared before the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday, claimed to have done it - except it was revealed to have been “a fraud”.

Ndzeku stands accused of having colluded with former SAA Technical (SAAT) procurement boss Nontsasa Memela in forging an affidavit and a land purchase agreement that never existed.

This was after Ndzeku claimed to have purchased a piece on land in Ntabankulu in 2016 from Memela’s mother. The land was to expand his cannabis farming business.

Ndzeku at the time was director of JM Aviation, which scored a contract with SAAT, a process in which Memela played a central role.